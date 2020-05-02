NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Central Park‘s coronavirus field hospital will be packing up and stop admitting new patients.
The hospital tents, put up by Mount Sinai Health System partnered with Samaritan’s Purse, were erected to meet Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s orders to create at least 50% more hospital beds in March in anticipation of thousands of New Yorkers falling critically ill due to COVID-19 infections.
During its month of operation since April 1, the Central Park field hospital treated 315 COVID-19 cases.
“Now that the surge in COVID hospital admissions is reaching manageable levels, we will stop admitting new patients to the Central Park field hospital as of May 4,” said a Mount Siani spokesperson on Saturday. “While this crisis is far from over, this marks a significant turning point in the coronavirus outbreak in New York that gives us assurance that we are returning towards normalcy.”
CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
The tents and Samaritan’s Purse medical staff are expected to be gone from the park in the next two weeks.
In the 24 hours leading into Saturday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York State was 831, down slightly from the average of 900 a day the state was seeing recently, to a total of 309,145 cases.
Deaths related to COVID-19 illness saw an overnight rise was 299 people – 276 in hospitals, 23 in nursing homes – to a statewide total of 18,909.