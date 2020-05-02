TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – New Jersey’s rate of new daily coronavirus infections – 2,912 in past 24 hours, total cases 123,717 – continues to be triple that of New York State, overall the hospitalization rates are falling.
Gov. Phil Murphy said Saturday the state saw an overall drop in both hospitalizations and the daily growth rate of confirmed COVID-19 infections.
“Since the peak in the northern region on April 14, we’ve seen a 41% decrease, and hospitalizations in that region over that same period saw a 26% decrease in hospitalizations in the central region,” the governor said. “However, we continue to see increasing hospitalizations in the south, with some leveling off over the past two days.”
New Jersey saw 205 coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, to a total a 7,742 deaths since the pandemic outbreak began seven weeks ago.
CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Murphy also announced on Saturday that 53 New Jersey hospitals will receive a total of $1.7 billion in direct federal assistance to continue the fight against the pandemic.
The update comes on the weekend Murphy called a “huge test” in social distancing for New Jersey residents as parks and golf courses reopened.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Resources, Hotlines, Unemployment & Covering Bills
- Remote Learning Tools For Parents Teaching At Home
- Ask Dr. Max Your Health Questions
- How Make Your Own DIY Face Mask
- How To Safely Remove Disposable Gloves
- Tips For Parents To Help Kids Cope
- Chopper 2 Over Empty NYC Streets, Landmarks
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage
Murphy said law enforcement up and down the state will be watching the parks on what will likely be a busy weekend with nice weather.
In term of coronavirus cases by county, New Jersey’s northern counties are still the hardest hit:
- Bergen County : 15,974 confirmed cases (1,202 deaths)
- Hudson County : 15,401 confirmed cases (834 deaths)
- Essex County : 14,248 confirmed cases (1,265 deaths)
- Passaic County : 13,082 confirmed cases (624 deaths)
- Union County : 12,996 confirmed cases (731 deaths)
- Middlesex County : 12,213 confirmed cases (618 deaths)
- Ocean County : 6,692 confirmed cases (426 deaths)
- Monmouth County : 6,198 confirmed cases (372 deaths)
- Morris County : 5,406 confirmed cases (440 deaths)
- Mercer County : 4,271 confirmed cases (252 deaths)
- Camden County : 3,773 confirmed cases (161 deaths)
- Somerset County : 3,605 confirmed cases (289 deaths)
- Burlington County : 2,879 confirmed cases (146 deaths)
- Gloucester County : 1,334 confirmed cases (50 deaths)
- Atlantic County : 1,050 confirmed cases (48 deaths)
- Sussex County : 949 confirmed cases (114 deaths)
- Warren County : 941 confirmed cases (84 deaths)
- Cumberland County : 809 confirmed cases (16 deaths)
- Hunterdon County : 622 confirmed cases (35 deaths)
- Cape May County : 337 confirmed cases (23 deaths)
- Salem County : 261 confirmed cases (12 deaths)