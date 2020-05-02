Comments
DOBBS FERRY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A nun in Westchester County isn’t letting the coronavirus pandemic ruin her 100th birthday.
Friends and family surprised Sister Miriam Anne Brennan outside her window at Cabrini of Westchester in Dobbs Ferry with signs, balloons and some good cheer.
Brennan could be seen waving and clapping from inside the building along with staff members.
She’s being forced to celebrate her century on earth while confined to her room due to the coronavirus.