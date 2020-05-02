



— Cooped-up New Yorkers couldn’t resist the spectacular weekend weather and flocked to parks and open streets Saturday.

The first phase of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s initiative to open 100 miles of streets to pedestrians started two days ahead of schedule.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

In order to make sure everyone could keep a safe distance, the city rushed to start its “Open Streets” program a few days early.

Streets in and around several city parks, including Fort Tryon Park, closed to vehicle traffic Saturday.

Seven miles of streets are now closed throughout the city.

The move is a part of a recently announced plan to open at least 40, and up to 100, miles of streets to only pedestrians and cyclists.

The plan was supposed to start on Monday, but the mayor said the NYPD and city agencies worked quickly to make sure all the proper enforcement could be in place so people could enjoy the weekend outdoors.

The city reiterates large gatherings will not be tolerated, and officers will be on hand to enforce the rules and hand out face covers to those who don’t have one.

“Obviously want to make sure that people maintain social distance, that we don’t see too much crowding. We’re going to be looking at how the barricades are set up and make sure that that works, that it’s safe, that emergency vehicles, deliveries, things that may need to get in that they’re able to do that, so there’ll be a little trial and error over the next couple days, but we’re hoping it’s gonna be a big success,” said DOT Commissioner Polly Trottenberg.

The city says it hopes people will take advantage of the open streets.

Get outside, get some air, but just do it safely and don’t forget your face covering.