By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

To say today was a gorgeous day would be an understatement! Temps reached the low 70s for many spots under sunny skies. Expect clouds moving in tonight with a chance for scattered showers overnight. It’ll be milder with temps in the mid 50s.

Tomorrow will feature a few morning drops followed by exiting clouds. Expect a mostly sunny afternoon with temps approaching 80 degrees in NYC and parts of New Jersey – cooler right along the coast. A truly great day to spend outside!

Monday will be a cooler day, but with temps in the mid and upper 60s, it’ll be a seasonably mild day. Have a great night!

