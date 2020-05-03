Coronavirus UpdateCuomo Announces New York Joining 7-State Coalition To Buy Medical Equipment, PPE As A Block
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:4 train, C train, Coronavirus, COVID-19, homeless, Local TV, NYC subways


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Metropolitan Transportation Authority has been struggling with a problem with the homeless during the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, police said two homeless men were found dead on subway trains this weekend.

MOREPolice Crack Down On Homeless Individuals Sleeping On Subways, In Stations As Cuomo Calls For Increase In Train Cleanings

Police said the first man was discovered Friday night on a C train at the 168th Street station in Washington Heights, and the second man was found Saturday morning on a 4 train at the Utica Avenue station in Brooklyn.

Their causes of death are still undetermined.

Comments

Leave a Reply