Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Metropolitan Transportation Authority has been struggling with a problem with the homeless during the coronavirus pandemic.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Metropolitan Transportation Authority has been struggling with a problem with the homeless during the coronavirus pandemic.
Now, police said two homeless men were found dead on subway trains this weekend.
MORE: Police Crack Down On Homeless Individuals Sleeping On Subways, In Stations As Cuomo Calls For Increase In Train Cleanings
Police said the first man was discovered Friday night on a C train at the 168th Street station in Washington Heights, and the second man was found Saturday morning on a 4 train at the Utica Avenue station in Brooklyn.
Their causes of death are still undetermined.