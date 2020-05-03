Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Colorado paramedic who died from coronavirus while volunteering in New York City was honored on Sunday.
Community members and first responders lined the streets as the body of 66-year-old Paul Cary was taken to Newark Liberty Airport from Staten Island.
Cary died Thursday after volunteering with other out-of-state medical technicians, doctors, and nurses. He was a retired firefighter who worked for the Aurora Fire Department for 30 years.
On Sunday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Cary was a great example of heroism.
“He ended up coming to New York City to help us in our hour of need, and then so painful that this disease has taken him,” de Blasio said.
There will be another procession for Cary in Denver before a final ceremony at a funeral home.