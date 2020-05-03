Comments
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Today was a taste of mid-June in early May! Temps around the area soared into the upper 70s with a couple of low 80s in parts of NJ! Expect cloudier skies overnight with temps falling into the mid 50s, and a risk for showers overnight, mainly south of NYC.
Tomorrow will be a mostly sunny and mostly dry day with much cooler temps in the mid 60s. It’ll be on the gusty side too with northwest winds ushering in cooler air for Tuesday. Expect mostly sunny skies on Tuesday with temps only around 60.