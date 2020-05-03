Coronavirus Update‘Absolutely Horrifying’ Surge Of 98 Dead At NYC Nursing Home
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather Stories


By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

After a few scattered showers this morning, expect sunshine to return for the rest of the day… along with mid-June warmth! Mostly sunny skies with southwest winds will help temps soar into the upper 70s, with some low 80s possible in parts of New Jersey!

A few clouds will move in tonight and there is just the slightest chance of a few showers, mainly well south of the City.

Tomorrow will be a dry and bright day once again, but it will be noticeably cooler with temps topping off in the mid and upper 60s.

Have a great day!

Comments

Leave a Reply