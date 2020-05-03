Comments
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
After a few scattered showers this morning, expect sunshine to return for the rest of the day… along with mid-June warmth! Mostly sunny skies with southwest winds will help temps soar into the upper 70s, with some low 80s possible in parts of New Jersey!
A few clouds will move in tonight and there is just the slightest chance of a few showers, mainly well south of the City.
Tomorrow will be a dry and bright day once again, but it will be noticeably cooler with temps topping off in the mid and upper 60s.
