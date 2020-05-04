Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 27-year-old kayaker went missing over the weekend off Staten Island.
Police say Johnathan Derbyshire was last seen around 3 p.m. Saturday in Raritan Bay.
Derbyshire is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, 185 pounds with a muscular build, hazel eyes, brown hair and an American flag tattoo on his forearm. He was last seen wearing a gray bathing suit.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.