NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – If you’re looking for an easy drink recipe to try at home, bartender Rico Dynan demonstrates his “Alligatorade” mocktail, which features coconut water and fresh pineapple.
Ingredients:
Directions:
Rico’s Alligatorade Mocktail
1 good handful diced pineapple
150 ml good coconut water (Not from concentrate, if possible. And no coconut drink!)
25ml fresh citrus juice (Lemon or lime is recommended.)
2 drops aromatic bitters
Muddle the pineapple in your chosen vessel to shake. (By muddle, we mean smash it up with a muddler – the pro tool – or a rolling pin, or something along those lines.) Add all the other ingredients. Add ice, and shake. Fine strain into your chosen drinking vessel, and garnish with a pineapple leaf.