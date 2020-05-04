Comments
PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A beloved high school principal in New Jersey has died of coronavirus complications.
PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A beloved high school principal in New Jersey has died of coronavirus complications.
Dr. Gerald Glisson was the principal at Eastside High School in Paterson since 2017.
The Paterson public schools superintendent posted a photo of Dr. Glisson on the district’s Instagram page.
View this post on Instagram
“Words cannot describe the magnitude of this loss. Dr. Glisson will long be remembered for his strong integrity and steadfast character. Please keep his family in your prayers at this most difficult time.” Eileen F. Shafer Superintendent of Schools Paterson Public Schools
She says the 46-year-old principal “will long be remembered for his strong integrity and steadfast character.”
Dr. Glisson leaves behind a wife and two daughters.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Resources, Hotlines, Unemployment & Covering Bills
- Remote Learning Tools For Parents Teaching At Home
- Ask Dr. Max Your Health Questions
- How Make Your Own DIY Face Mask
- How To Safely Remove Disposable Gloves
- Tips For Parents To Help Kids Cope
- Chopper 2 Over Empty NYC Streets, Landmarks
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage