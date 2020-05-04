Coronavirus UpdateGov. Andrew Cuomo Outlines May 15 Regional Reopening Criteria
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID-19, Local TV, New Jersey, Paterson


PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A beloved high school principal in New Jersey has died of coronavirus complications.

Dr. Gerald Glisson was the principal at Eastside High School in Paterson since 2017.

The Paterson public schools superintendent posted a photo of Dr. Glisson on the district’s Instagram page.

She says the 46-year-old principal “will long be remembered for his strong integrity and steadfast character.”

Dr. Glisson leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Comments

Leave a Reply