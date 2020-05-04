Comments
By Mark McIntyre
By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Monday will start off with cool temperatures in the mid 50s, just like Sunday, but don’t expect the mercury to soar into the 70s and low 80s again.
It will be mostly sunny, but breezy and cooler, with highs only in the mid 60s.
Tuesday will be even cooler, with mostly sunny skies and temps only topping off around 60.
The next chance for rain will come on Wednesday evening, and temperatures won’t get out of the 50s — about 10 degrees below where they should be.