NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police say they are investigating another case of anti-Asian harassment amid the coronavirus pandemic in New York City.
The latest incident happened around 5:30 a.m. Sunday on board a northbound 4 train near 33rd Street and 59th Avenue in Midtown, Manhattan.
Police say the suspect made anti-Asian remarks, then grabbed a 30-year-old man and tried to remove him from the train.
MORE: Coronavirus Pandemic Fueling Uptick In Anti-Asian Discrimination, Harassment, According NYC Commission On Human Rights
The suspect took off in an unknown direction, and the victim was not hurt.
The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is now investigating.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.