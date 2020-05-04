



Gov. Andrew Cuomo outlined how some regions can start to reopen on May 15.

On the topic of reopening, he said it would be “more complicated then the close down,” which he called “a blunt operation.”

Reopening is “more nuanced, you have to be more careful,” the governor said.

The reopening will be phased and work hand-in-hand with measuring certain metrics.

“It’s not going to happen state-wide,” Cuomo said. “And rather than wait for the whole state to be ready, reopen on a regional basis. If upstate has to wait for downstate to be ready, they’re going to be waiting a long time. So, analyze the situation on a regional basis.”

For a region to reopen, it must meet these requirements:

According to CDC guidelines, a region has to have at least 14 days of decline in total hospitalizations and deaths on a three day rolling average Regions with few COVID-19 cases can not have 15 new cases or five deaths on a three day rolling average A region must have fewer than two new COVID-19 patients per 100,000 residents per day Hospitals can’t be filled to more than 70% capacity – including ICU beds – leaving 30% available in the event of a surge All hospitals must have a 90 day stockpile of PPE There must be 30 tests per 1,000 residents ready to go Regions must have 30 contact tracers for every 100,000 residents, with additional tracers available based on the projected number of cases in the region A risk/reward analysis of which businesses can reopen, with most essential businesses with lowest risk being prioritized Phase 1: Construction, manufacturing and wholesale supply chain, select retail with curbside pickup

Phase 2: Professional services, finance and insurance, retail administrative support, real estate/rental leasing

Phase 3: Restaurants/food services, hotels/accommodations

Phase 4: Arts/entertainment/recreation/education Businesses must adjust their practices to ensure a safe work environment and track cases There will be a regional “control room” to monitor progress

“This is what a community has to deal with to reopen safely and intelligently, in my opinion,” Cuomo said.

More than one million tests have been given in New York so far, Cuomo said.

Overall, the number of hospitalizations, intubations and new cases of coronavirus continues to decline in New York.

There were an additional 226 deaths.

“That’s 226 wives or brothers or sisters or children that are now suffering the loss of a loved one,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo again reiterated that New York must learn the lessons of the COVID-19 pandemic even as it continues to fight it. Among those lessons: Know what you don’t know. He pointed to everyone looking at China as the source for the pandemic that hit New York City. Cuomo said that while everyone was looking at China, the virus traveled to Europe, and the CDC found the strain that is rampant on the East Coast came via Europe.

Another lesson, according to the governor: Reopening too soon or unintelligently can prompt an immediate backlash. He pointed to the Spanish Flu as an example of that, where there were multiple waves.

“Acknowledge and actualize that the truth is that nobody knows what happens next and when it happens,” Cuomo said. “So if you don’t know, say you don’t know.

“When you know what you don’t know and admit it, it will actually keep you safe,” Cuomo said. “And that’s where we are. We don’t know, but we will be prepared for all possibilities.”

Cuomo said the measures the state has taken so far has saved at least 100,000 lives, if you go by the initial projections of the spread of the virus.

Cuomo continued to reiterate New Yorkers should wear masks when they’re near other people, saying to not do so is “disrespectful.”

Cuomo said nobody’s to blame for the nation not having the ability to test millions of people, saying we find ourselves in a brand new situation.

Cuomo said every state is struggling to deal with the huge increase in unemployment claims that are coming in. New York has hired 3,000 people to help with its unemployment processing.

