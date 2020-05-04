



“The video was very troubling. What I saw was unacceptable, and obviously discipline was swift by the NYPD,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday. “But I want to note that that video is more and more of a rarity, what you saw there is more and more of a rarity.”

“I was not happy with what I saw. I think we can be better than that, quite frankly,” added NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea. “But I think you need to look at it in the context of hundreds and hundreds of thousands of encounters across the city.”

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Police said officers dispersed a crowd around 5:30 p.m. Saturday on the corner of Avenue D and East 9 Street, but some people refused to comply. As the officers approached, they allegedly spotted a bag of marijuana.

Social media videos show officers arrest one man, then an officer appear to use a Taser and punch another man who tried to intervene to the ground.

CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Police said two men and one woman were taken into custody on charges of resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration and disorderly conduct. The first man was also charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of marijuana, and the other was charged with assaulting a police officer and menacing.

The officer was placed on modified duty while the arrest is under investigation.

PHOTO GALLERY: Coronavirus Shutdown 30 Days In

“This one incident is troubling, but there’s been thousands – tens of thousands – of interactions between police officers and civilians over the last weeks that went very well – where the NYPD went and made sure that people were practicing social distancing. When enforcement was necessary, they exercised enforcement in communities all over the city,” the mayor said. “By and large, we’ve seen New Yorkers really abiding by social distancing and the rules we’re living with, and the NYPD has been crucial to that – they will remain crucial to that.”

De Blasio said his office will release more data about social distancing enforcement in the coming days, as requested by Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.

Following the mayor’s press conference, Police Benevolent Association President Pat Lynch put out a statement, reading in part, “the NYPD needs to get cops out of the social distancing enforcement business altogether.”

“The cowards who run this city have given us nothing but vague guidelines and mixed messages, leaving the cops on the street corners to fend for ourselves,” his statement continued. “Nobody has a right to interfere with a police action. But now that the inevitable backlash has arrived, they are once again throwing us under the bus.”