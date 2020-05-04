TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Businesses all across New Jersey have been closed because of the spread of coronavirus.
While places like grocery and liquor stores have been deemed essential and are open with social distancing guidelines to protect staff and shoppers, many other businesses are wondering when they’ll get the opportunity to do the same thing. Gov. Phil Murphy addressed the issue Monday at his daily COVID-19 press conference.
“That’s on a long list of things for us, which we constantly do consider and observe,” said Gov. Murphy. “Again, remember the core mantra so far is stay at home. Other releasing the steam is clearly on a list of considerations. We need to continue to see more progress on the health care curves for us to take more steps.”
In addition to this statement, Gov. Murphy didn’t offer any specific dates on when all businesses can reopen.
“That’s not to stay that this is a lifetime sentence,” Murphy said. “It’s not to say it will come at some point sooner than later. But we’re just not there yet.”
Gov. Murphy said the overwhelming social distancing compliance at parks over the weekend in New Jersey was a good sign. Murphy stressed that the more people keep that behavior up, the sooner the state can fully reopen.
