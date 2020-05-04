JERSEY CITY (CBSNewYork) – Starting next week, any Jersey City resident who wants a COVID-19 test will be able to get one.
Testing will be available whether you have symptoms or not.
Jersey City is also expanding mobile testing to provide direct access to senior and public housing sites, and later this week, Mayor Steven Fulop says free antibody tests will be available to residents as well.
“Absent a vaccine or treatment, testing is currently one of the few proven effective ways to slow and track the spread of this virus, which is why we’ve taken the initiative to be aggressive in our approach to protect our residents,” said Fulop. “We’re at a point where 7 weeks into this we have a better understanding and our residents can use their test results responsibly to slow the pace and reduce risks not only for their immediate friends and family, but also for the community overall.”
Testing will be by appointment only.
CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Anyone requesting a test can call the COVID-19 Testing Call Center at (201) 547-5535 seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Testing will continue Monday through Friday at the drive-through site located in the southwest portion of the city at 575 NJ-440.
As for walk up testing:
- Mondays & Wednesdays – Outside Public Safety Headquarters located at 465 Marin Boulevard
- Tuesdays – Mobile testing at various Jersey City Housing Authority locations
- Thursdays – Mobile testing at various senior living facilities
- Fridays – Mary McLeod Bethune Community Center located at 140 MLK Drive