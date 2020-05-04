JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Jersey City is expanding its free testing for COVID-19.
Testing is now available to all residents, regardless of whether they present symptoms or not. It remains by appointment only.
Residents can schedule a time through the city’s COVID-19 Testing Call Center at 201-547-5535.
“Absent a vaccine or treatment, testing is currently one of the few proven effective ways to slow and track the spread of this virus, which is why we’ve taken the initiative to be aggressive in our approach to protect our residents,” Mayor Steven Fulop said in a statement. “We’re at a point where 7 weeks into this we have a better understanding and our residents can use their test results responsibly to slow the pace and reduce risks not only for their immediate friends and family, but also for the community overall.”
CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Also this week, a mobile testing site will visit senior and public housing sites.
The city is also offering antibody testing to see who may have had the virus and then recovered.
