



— The annual Met Gala is an extravagant celebration of fashion and it’s the biggest party of the year in the Big Apple.

But because of the coronavirus pandemic, Monday night’s event was virtual.

CBS2’s Ali Bauman has more on the costumes that were still on display.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art shows us the most jaw-dropping, eyebrow-raising, over-the-top apparel at the Gala, every year on the first Monday of May. However, because of COVID-19, this year the Costume Institute’s traditional fundraiser left the met steps and stepped into social media.

“Pick an iconic Met Gala look from years’ past and recreate it in your home,” actor Billy Porter said.

Celebrities like Mindy Kaling dressed as Jared Leto. Adam Rippon took a bright page out of Rihanna’s book.

But unlike other years, Monday was not an A-list event. Organizers encouraged everyone to join in with the hashtag #metgalachallenge.

And people sure got creative, in some instances using trash bags as black dresses, chandeliers as, well, chandeliers. One father even helped his daughter recreate all four of Lady Gaga’s costume changes.

“I think that’s what fashion should make you feel like. It should make you want to dream,” said Alex Badia, style director for Women’s Wear Daily.

No Met Gala is complete without editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, who hosted the party virtually from her home.

“This is a time of grief and of hardship for millions and the postponement of a party is nothing in comparison,” Wintour said.

After nearly two months of isolating, dressing up was just one way to help people feel like they’re not alone.

“I think that’s the power of fashion. It can transport you with your own creativity to a different place,” Badia said.

The clothes may not have been as expensive as years’ past, but perhaps they’re more valuable than ever.

The Met’s spring exhibition is rescheduled for October after the museum reopens.