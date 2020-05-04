



— On Monday, the NFL lost one of its greatest coaches ever.

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Don Shula passed away at the age of 90. Shula was the head coach of the Baltimore Colts when Joe Namath and the New York Jets won Super Bowl III in 1969.

Shula went on to win two Super Bowls in Miami, including at the end of the epic 1972 season in which the Dolphins finished undefeated. Shula was a head coach in the NFL for over 30 years, only suffered two losing seasons, and has more wins than any coach in league history.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Meanwhile, there is progress on the return of baseball around the world. It is being played again in Taiwan and soon up to 250 fans will be allowed into stadiums. On Tuesday, it will be opening day in South Korea. They will begin the season without fans and their will be six broadcasts per week here in the United States.

Major League Baseball is closely watching the progress of baseball returning around the world. CBS2’s Otis Livingston spoke to Newsday baseball columnist Dave Lennon and while Lennon is encouraged by the latest news abroad, he’s not getting his hopes up about that translating to baseball here in the U.S.

CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Major League Baseball isn’t the only sports league impacted by COVID-19. The NBA is still waiting for a return date and the suspension of the season could mean good news for the Brooklyn Nets. General manager Sean Marks said Kevin Durant could be available if the season resumes.

PHOTO GALLERY: Coronavirus Shutdown 30 Days In

Durant has yet to make his Nets debut and has been sidelined since rupturing his Achilles in the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors. When play was suspended, the Nets were 7th in the Eastern Conference standings.