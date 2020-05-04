Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Firefighters are battling a massive fire at a warehouse in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx.
Citizen video shows huge clouds of smoke from the building on Bruckner Boulevard.
The fire started just before 2 p.m. on Monday, officials said.
The smoke was so bad in the area, all lanes of the Bruckner Expressway are closed in both directions at 138th Street.
No injuries were immediately reported.
