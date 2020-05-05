



Mother’s Day is coming up, but it’s going to look a little different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing

Mom, in the opinion of CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock, stands for “Maker of Marvels.” She’s there when you need her, and even when you don’t.

“I usually get a homemade gift which I really look forward [to],” said Sramana Sharma, a mom from Paramus.

Sramana says with school happening at home, she doesn’t expect that sentimental something from her daughter.

“I’m OK with it being another Sunday, another quarantine Day,” said Paramus mom Patricia Kim.

Tradition for her normally includes gifts handpicked just for her by her kids. With many retail shops closed, that’s just not possible. So, is an IOU acceptable?

“Absolutely. I think in this crazy time anything is acceptable,” she said.

“I think so,” said Sramana.

“These moms are really good. That’s not me,” Kim joked. “It’s Mother’s Day. Figure something out.”

So for those who have mom’s more like Murdock, a little harder to please, smart shopping expert Trae Bodge says yes you can cobble together a pretty great gift at the grocery store if necessary. But she recommends, checking out GiftCardGranny.

“New platform, LoveLocal, where they’ve offered their platform to local business to drum up business while they’re closed,” Bodge said. “You can give mom a digital gift card for her favorite shop, restaurant.”

Or you can make mom queen for a day, have the kids craft a crown, reported Murdock. You’ll find certificates free for the printing by clicking here.

“You can do anything she might like: Breakfast in bed, run her a bubble bath,” Bodge said.

Fun for the whole family, a virtual painting class through The Paint Place. If fresh blooms are more moms speed, one can rarely go wrong with flowers. And, some florists, like Violet’s Florist in Fort Lee, are open for delivery.

“After everything going on everyone wants to show their love, show their appreciation,” said owner Arthur Carmel.

Happy Mother’s Day to all you Makers of Marvels out there.