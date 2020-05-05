NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Tuesday is #GivingTuesdayNow, which might sound familiar but a little off season.

Giving Tuesday happens every year the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, but now organizers want to mobilize and unite the world through giving, reports CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock.

For example, playful puppies look right at home at the SPCA of Westchester County. Adoptions from this no-kill shelter in Briarcliff Manor have been amazing.

“So many adopters have reached out to tell us about having their animals is a huge source of comfort,” said Director of Communications & Events Lisa Bonanno shelter.

Bonanno adds despite that good news, donations dropped by as much as 50% over the last month while expenses remained the same.

“When people lose their jobs one of the first things to go is charitable giving,” she said.

Bonanno hopes today will be different and that those who can will be inspired to give in honor of pets keeping them company.

Organizers felt the world needed a day to rally around communities, friends and neighbors.

“Thats everything from the individuals who are in need to the organizations who are so strapped because the demands have never been higher, but their resources are really strained,” said Jamie McDonald, chief strategy officer for Giving Tuesday.

“Our help line, calls up 65%, digital resources are being used 10 times more than last,” said Ted Miller, SVP of Cancer Support Community.

Miller hopes to see an uptick in clicks on the website as people hear the rallying cry of #GivingTuesdayNow. Donations to the cancer emergency fund provide free navigation and support services for cancer patients and their families.

“The important part for us is that we have the resources to provide services, clinical services for kids in need and there are more today than ever before,” said Dr. Harold Koplewicz, president of Child Mind Institute.

Koplewicz says in honor of the hashtag, a very generous donor presented $150,000 in matching funds.

“So today on #GivingTuesdayNow, if we can do it, we can provide $300,000 for so many kids who need our help,” said Koplewicz.

More important than money, though, to let parents and children know they are not alone – on Giving Tuesday and throughout the pandemic.