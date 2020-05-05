Comments
We’re in for a mostly sunny day, overall. It will be a bit cooler than yesterday — we managed to make it up to 75° — with highs in the low 60s.
Clouds will be on the increase tonight. And with the exception of a stray shower south, the area should stay dry. Temps will dip into the upper 40s by daybreak.
Showers/light rain will stay mainly south of the city tomorrow morning; some rain is expected around here mainly from the midday hours into tomorrow night. Temperatures tomorrow will be running even cooler with highs only in the mid and upper 50s… about 10+° below normal for this time of the year.
Thursday’s looking like a partly sunny, mainly dry day with temperatures returning to the 60s.