NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – More than a dozen children are hospitalized in New York City with a mysterious illness that may be coronavirus-related.
The city health department says the kids are suffering from a multi-system inflammatory syndrome.
Fifteen patients, between the ages of 2 and 15 years old, have been identified.
CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Their symptoms include persistent fever and features of Kawasaki disease and/or toxic shock syndrome. Abdominal symptoms are common.
The city says some children will require treatment in an intensive care unit.
Click here for more information from the health department.
