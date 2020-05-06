



A lot has changed for New York residents Brittany Luse and Eric Eddings since they first started recording a podcast about black culture in Eddings’ apartment or an empty office where he worked.

The duo recently turned their podcast into a daily show called “The Nod” on the new mobile streaming app Quibi. The show dives into stories about black life and both Luse and Eddings are proud to have a platform where they can explore a topic they are so passionate about.

“Eric and I met at a party in college. We both went to Howard University and we kind of stayed friends from 2005 on,” said Luse in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “I guess I have to give Eric credit because he was the one that said we should start a podcast. It all just unraveled from there.”

“That was about five years ago. We’ve been friends for way too long and throughout that whole time, we’ve been having really great conversations,” said Eddings. “After a while I was like, why don’t we record these, maybe there is something else there. Turns out shockingly enough, there was. It turned into a good working relationship.”

Luse and Eddings haven’t seen each other since March because of the spread of COVID-19. While there have been challenges for the duo to condense their longform podcast into daily short form video, the hosts of “The Nod” love that people can access their content everyday.

“The Nod is a cornucopia of blackness,” said Luse. “There are a lot of places on the internet or on TV where you can go and see different aspects of black culture and what we try to do is bring all those facets together and allow them to coexist. You’re going to be able to see a really serious interview with a community organizer who is trying to continue their work in the middle of a pandemic and you’re also going to see Eric getting a weave.”

“Our style has been fun, exciting, and very black,” said Eddings. “We just love to dive into it everyday. The passion is genuinely there. Maybe Instagram will love it, maybe Instagram will hate it.”

