NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – That’s one busy burglar.
The NYPD wants your help identifying the suspect in 18 commercial burglaries all across Manhattan.
The burglaries have taken place between April 21-May 4.
The suspect cuts through vinyl door entrances or damages glass doors.
To date, he’s gotten away with roughly $30,000 in cash, liquor and electronics, police said.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.