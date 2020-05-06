



– Mother’s Day is around the corner, and while this year we can’t celebrate in the usual way, with a little imagination you can still make mom’s day virtually.

CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge has some tips.

Mother’s Day is usually a time to get the family together, take mom to brunch, or maybe even a show. But not this year.

With everyone stuck inside, the most popular thing family experts say moms want is simple: Some time alone.

“Why not say to your partner, ‘Hey, I just want to be alone today. It doesn’t mean I don’t love you. Just give me a rest,'” said parenting coach Eirene Heidelberger.

Heidelberger has three boys. She says while she’d love a break, other moms who are quarantined away from their grown-up kids do want to connect, and there’s lots of fun ways to hang out virtually.

Some ideas:

Wine tasting. You can book a profession sommelier over video chat, and send your mom a selection of wine you can both sample over FaceTime.

For the green thumb, FlowerSchool New York is offering flower arranging classes over Zoom. They’ll even send you a box of gardening supplies.

Maybe mom has always wanted to pick up a new talent, like painting class. You can book an expert over Google Hangout, and they’ll ship you art supplies.

And if you’re wondering what to give the not-so-tech-savvy mom or grandmother, try the Loop. It’s a rotating digital picture frame. You can ship it to mom or grandma already set up. Pictures and messages show up instantly without her having to do anything but watch.

“She can decide whether to accept the photos or not, so it’s a fantastic way to connect and let her know that we love her,” said aging expert Lisa Cini.

Another helpful gift is the iRobot, which not only vacuums but washes the floors with the click of a button.

What you don’t want to do, experts say, is something that will cause your mom more work.

“Don’t create the breakfast-in-bed with the idea there’s going to be dishes in the sink. Nobody wants that,” said relationship expert Dr. Wayne Pernell.

Experts say this Mother’s Day especially it’s important to be sensitive to those who have lost a loved one. A thoughtful gesture like a card or a text can go a long way.

It’s a reminder the best gifts are from the heart.