



New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says reopening the state’s economy is not a question of when but how, and the answer will be driven by facts and data – not emotion or politics.

The governor shared a breakdown of some of that data Thursday. He said the state is particularly focused on new cases.

“With everything we’ve done – closed schools, closed businesses, everybody shelter at home, all the precautions about where a mask, where gloves, etc. – you still had 600 new cases that walked in the door yesterday,” Cuomo said. “Where are those new cases still coming from?”

Most of the new cases originated downstate – including 21% in Manhattan, 18% on Long Island, 13% in Brooklyn, 13% in Queens and 11% in Westchester and Rockland counties.

The governor said the new patients were disproportionally African American or Latino and 96% suffered from co-morbidities.

He also said he was surprised that 66% were home before they were hospitalized. Most were not working or taking public transit.

“It reinforces what we’ve been saying, which is much of this comes down to what you do to protect yourself. Everything is closed down, government has done everything it could, society has done everything it could, now it’s up to you,” said Cuomo. “Are you doing the mask? Are you using the hand sanitizer? If you have younger people who are visiting you and may be out there and may be less diligent with the social distancing, are you staying away from older people?”

Regarding the economy, Cuomo mentioned a hot spot centered near a greenhouse farm in Madison and Oneida counties, where dozens of employees have been infected. He said it should serve as a warning about large gatherings.

“It’s not about poultry, it’s not about meat, it’s not about vegetables. It’s when you run a facility with a large number of workers in a dense environment,” he said.

The governor reiterated businesses that are “most essential and pose the lowest risk” will reopen first.

He also said former Google CEO Eric Schmidt will lead a commission that looks into how New Yorkers can better use technology, focusing on telehealth, remote learning and broadband.

“The solutions that we have to come up with have to help the people most in need. People are in different situations throughout the state, and we need to consider all of them and not pick one or the other,” Schmidt said. “So the intent is to be very inclusive and make this thing better.”

Cuomo wrapped up his press conference with a nod to National Nurses Day.

“When the pressure is on in our lives, you wind up seeing the best and the worst in people, and heroes rise to the occasion,” he said. “That’s what we saw here in the state of New York. Our frontline health care workers were just extraordinary.”