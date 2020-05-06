Comments
It looks like this morning will stay dry for the most part, but some nuisance shower/rain activity will fill in this afternoon. As for highs, they’ll only be in the 50s… about 10-15° below normal for this time of the year.
Some shower/rain activity will linger into this evening, but things will dry out overnight. Temps will dip into the mid 40s by daybreak.
Tomorrow’s a much better day with mostly sunny skies and milder temperatures. Expect highs in the mid 60s or so.
As for Friday, another round of rain is likely, but mainly into the afternoon and at night.