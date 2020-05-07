



– The United State Supreme Court has thrown out the convictions of two aides to former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie in the “Bridegate” corruption case

Christie’s former aide Bridgette Kelly and former Port Authority Executive Director Bill Baroni appealed their convictions in the scandal.

MORE: Bridget Kelly On ‘Bridgegate’ Scandal: ‘I Don’t Understand How [Chris Christie] Can Put His Head On The Pillow’

The pair was convicted in the 2013 closure of the George Washington Bridge that caused widespread delays, a move more commonly known as the “Bridgegate” scandal. It was meant to serve as punishment to the mayor of Fort Lee, N.J., after he decided not to endorse Christie’s re-election bid.

Despite the convictions, the pair has maintained their innocence, saying instead they were scapegoats and blamed Christie, who was not

charged in the case.

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Former Christie Aide Bridget Kelly Resentenced, Gets 13 Months In Prison For ‘Bridgegate’ Scandal

In a statement, Kelly said:

Last June, I was so appreciative when the U.S. Supreme Court granted certiorari and agreed to hear my case. Today, the Court gave me back my name and began to reverse the six-and-a-half-year nightmare that has become my life. Having been maligned, I now stand with my family and friends knowing that due process worked. While this may finally have made this case right for me, it does not absolve those who should have truly been held accountable. I would like to thank my amazing legal team of Michael Critchley, Mike Critchley, Jr., Edmund DeNoia, and Yaakov Roth. Today, I want nothing more than to hug my children knowing they will have their mom with them always. Thank you to all of my family and friends for never wavering in your love and support.

Baroni also released a statement:

I am thankful for the Supreme Court of the United States for this clear statement of my innocence. After years of investigations, indictments, trials, appeals and even prison, today the Court has vindicated me and has made clear that I committed no crime. I have always said I was an innocent and today, the Supreme Court unanimously agreed. These have been very difficult years for me, my family and my friends. There were many tough days, and it was their faith in me and my innocence that allowed me to get through this. My legal team has been extraordinary. Mike Levy and the team at Sidley Austin are extraordinary legal professionals, and it was clear the Supreme Court saw one of America’s top lawyers argue my case. Mike and I have known each other from the first day of law school at the University of Virginia. He is an amazing lawyer and true friend. I have been asked do I regret going into prison even thought I have now been vindicated. I don’t. My fellow inmates at Loretto prison taught me so much about strength, resilience, and determination. They kept me going, even on the other side of the jail bars. And I shall always be there for them. I hope and pray they are well taken care of in this perilous time of COVID-19. I want to thank my family who supported me and kept me strong. They never let me give up, never let me give in, and encouraged me to keep fighting all the way to the Supreme Court. I want to thank my friends who were always there for me: coming with me every day to the trial; keeping me upbeat even in dark times and never letting me give up. You can tell who your friends are when you go through something hard; I am so blessed with great and amazing friends.

Check back soon for more on this developing story.