



– One day after a special team was put together to review New Jersey’s long-term care facilities such as nursing homes, on Thursday it was announced the National Guard is being sent in to provide assistance.

“We don’t take this step lightly,” said Gov. Phil Murphy about the deployment of soldiers across his state. “But we take it knowing that the crisis in our long-term care facilities requires us to take it.”

Adjutant General Brigadier General Jamal Beale and New Jersey Air National Guard Colonel Yvonne Mays will be in charge of the officers at long-term care facilities, reports CBS2’s Cory James.

Both will oversee 120 men and women who will assist health care professionals.

Starting Friday, they will enter the Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center in Andover, N.J., which back in April had more than a dozen bodies stacked inside a makeshift morgue.

The number of deaths at long-term care facilities in New Jersey is growing by the day. Currently, there are close to 25,000 positive COVID-19 cases at 513 such New Jersey facilities where more than 4,500 patients and residents have died.

Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli hopes another new change will combat that problem.

She says the state is now granting waivers to nursing students who will be able to use what they have learned in school to serve on the frontlines in long-term care facilities in need of staff.

Students can work in teams of four to six to supplement the function of certified nurse aides. They will be supervised by the director of nursing or the existing nursing staff of the facility.

Those students will be compensated by the facility and the Department of Health will coordinate to ensure proper provisions are in place to ensure student safety.

To help with visitations, Persichilli said nursing homes and long-term care facilities are stepped up their staff to help with visitations: More video chats with residents, more seating behind glass barriers and other safety measures.

The dramatic moves come the same weekend many New Jersey residents were looking for ways to celebrate the Mother’s Day holiday with their loved ones who live in such long-term facilities.

“I understand how difficult it is to adhere to all of our restrictions, particularly those on visitation and healthcare facilities, but they must remain in place to protect your loved ones,” said Persichilli on Thursday amid the COVID-19 briefing.

“I know how hard it is for families to not be able to hug their mothers and the grandmothers, whether they’re in hospitals or nursing homes,” she said. “And I know that we all need a big hug.”

In the past 24 hours, New Jersey saw 1,827 new COVID-19 confirmed cases, to a total of 133,635 people. In terms of deaths connected to COVID-19 illness, there were 254 newly reported deaths to a total of 8,801 since the outbreak began.

Despite the dangers, some families will be allowed to visit their mothers face-to-face under specific restrictions.

“In some very select circumstances, we are allowing healthy visitors,” said Persichilli. “By healthy, we mean individuals with no signs of respiratory illness such as fever, cough, shortness of breath. They should not have had contact with anyone with or suspected of COVID-19, or any other respiratory illness, for that matter, and individuals should be able to wear appropriate protective equipment.”

In terms of people hospitalized due to the coronavirus outbreak, New Jersey is currently at 4,996 total cases, down from a high of 8,293 on April 14.

Infections across the state continued to grow mainly in the southern counties after the initial surge started in the north:

“Trending is in the right direction, having fewer than 5,000 people in the hospital for COVID-19 is a milestone,” said said Murphy.