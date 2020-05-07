NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The coronavirus pandemic has meant big changes for everyone, including a New York City icon.
The American Museum of Natural History says it is reducing its full-time staff by about 20%, and another 250 more will be furloughed.
Museum officials estimated a budget gap of up to $120 million through fiscal year 2021.
As a result, the museum anticipates reducing days it will be open and hours. is delaying some exhibitions.
“These actions are gut-wrenching,” said AMNH President Ellen Futter. “But we are compelled to make them to protect the museum and its mission of research, science education, caring for our collections, and providing access for visitors, especially residents of the five boroughs of New York City, New York State, and our regional neighbors in the Tri-state area. In planning for reopening, we are focused on the safety of our staff and visitors and are keenly aware of our unique role at the nexus of science and education, especially at a time when our lives, and our society, have been completely upended by a biological phenomenon.”
The museum is still available to visit virtually, which you can do by clicking here. You can also donate to support the museum by clicking here.