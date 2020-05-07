



— CBS2 is continuing its series honoring victims of the coronavirus pandemic. Reporter Natalie Duddridge remembers two men who impacted countless people in their communities, in different ways.

Arthur “Artie” Nelson was known as “everyone’s uncle.”

Born in 1946, he lived in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, a die-hard Yankees fan.

He married the love of his life, Lorraine Nelson, who he nicknamed “The General.” Arthur had two daughters and four grandchildren he called “the Junior Generals.” The grandkids would always sit and wait for their grandpa at the front door.

MORE: Coronavirus Memoriam: Remembering Determined Jimmy O’Hara And Dedicated Mitsu Salador

Arthur was the life of the party. Even after retiring from a career as an ironworker, he worked at a local bar.

He was still bartending at age 74 when he got sick and tested positive for COVID-19. On April 10, his wife brought pastries to his nurses to thank them, sure her husband would get out soon. But while in the lobby, she got the call that her beloved husband had passed away.

It was her birthday. She said she’ll never be able to celebrate it the same way again. Instead, on that date, the family will celebrate Artie’s life.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Idris Bey

Bey will always be remembered by thousands of first responders, as the man who taught them life-saving skills.

A Queens resident, Bey began his EMS career in Brooklyn, was a 9/11 first responder, and became a lead instructor at the EMS Training Academy.

Everyone called him “Mr. Bey.” He was the only person they addressed with that title, because he exuded formality.

Idris always said “sir” and “ma’am,” and had the most perfect manners, except when it came to Jeopardy, his favorite show.

MORE: Coronavirus Memoriam: Solider Chet Marcus, Teacher Sharon Bascom Made World A Better Place

Idris got sick with COVID-19 in mid-March. He took a medical leave, but never returned to work.

Bey was 60 years old. He leaves behind four children.

Nelson and Bey were two men whose legacies live on through their impact in their respective communities.