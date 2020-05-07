ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday that new and total coronavirus hospitalizations and intubations have declined in New York state.
There have been an additional 231 deaths, the governor said.
“They’re coming down at a painful, slow level of decline,” Cuomo said.
Cuomo turned his attention to the hardships many New Yorkers are facing due to PAUSE status.
He said his administration will be banning any late fees on rent and allow renters to use their security deposits to pay their rent.
He also extended the statewide ban on evictions until August 20th.
Cuomo said his administration is working on relief from the banks for landlords as well.
Wow! Is Cuomo trying to kill all rental businesses????? Landlords are being forced to keep non-paying families for free, while landlords are expected to continue to pay property taxes, repair, and maintenance costs. In addition, there can be no more incentive to get renters to pay on time, because he has banned late fees, and renters can use their security deposit to pay rent, which means renters can walk out with lots of damage, with no money in the landlord’s hand to take care of it. My places are paid for; I don’t need mortgage help, or loans which I would only have to pay back….I need the INCOME (MY paycheck) from my two houses to pay my health insurance, car payment, and food. Cuomo might better let landlords evict, and give money for renters to start over elsewhere if necessary than force private citizens (landlords) to keep these people for free. It’s sad some renters lost their paychecks, but so did I, the day Cuomo said they didn’t have to pay the rent, and proclaimed that I can’t evict to leave the house empty to save expense of sewer, water, garbage pickup etc. , or rent to someone who can pay.