HOBOKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Hoboken is following in New York City’s footsteps and closing streets to cars in order to promote social distancing.

The city plans to open Jefferson Street to pedestrians only this weekend.

The area between Third and 11th streets will be closed from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Masks will be required and, if all goes well, more streets could follow.

The city is also getting ready to reopen municipal and county parks.

Starting Friday, 13 recreation areas in the city will welcome visitors.

Only low-key activities, like walking, will be allowed. Most amenities, including playgrounds, athletic fields and restrooms, will remain closed.

Social distancing and face coverings are required at all times.

