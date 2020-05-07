



We’re expecting a much better day today with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 60s.

A passing shower can’t be ruled out this evening into the early overnight hours, but the odds are better north and west. Lows will be in the upper 40s or so.

Tomorrow will cloud up, but remain dry through the early afternoon hours. We’re then expecting periods of light to moderate rain from mid to late afternoon through the first half of the overnight; a little snow (believe it or not) is expected N&W at night. How close does the snow get to the city? It looks like even some of the immediate NW suburbs could see a few flakes as the system wraps up, but any light accumulations would be reserved for our more distant NW suburbs (Sussex/Orange/Putnam and the SUDs).

As for Saturday, it will be unseasonably cold with early morning wind chills in the 20s and highs only in the upper 40s or so. It will be windy, as well, so there’s a chance a wind advisory will need to be issued.