



– A pizza delivery driver was killed in a head-on crash Wednesday afternoon in Suffolk County while out bringing an order.

Carlos Mora is remembered Thursday by heartbroken coworkers at Gino’s Pizza of Babylon, where he worked for 12 years.

“Carlos is my friend. I worked here 10 years. Probably my best driver, best worker. You know, if I need help with something, mopping the floor, he take the mop out of my hand,” said manager Dave Astarita.

“One of those guys that did what he had to do, didn’t bother anybody,” said employee Andre Soares.

The 49-year-old was out making a delivery when police say his car was struck head-on by an SUV on Bergen Avenue in West Babylon.

According to police, 28-year-old Michelle Cordovano was driving northbound and for some reason crossed into the southbound lane.

Mora was pronounced dead at the scene, less than two miles from the pizzeria.

“I sent him out on a delivery and then 15 minutes later you don’t see him again,” Astarita said. “To see his wife hysterical, she didn’t even make it to the door before she dropped to her knees hysterical.”

At a time when so many people are at home, they say Mora had been working this whole time. He was a guy who used to donate leftover pizzas at night to different places.

“He was really a good guy. To see this happen to him is awful,” Astarita said.

As for the driver of the other car, Cordovano and a female passenger were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Cordovano was charged with driving with a suspended license and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.