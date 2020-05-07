



– People jumping at the chance to re-engage in a reopened economy is not a given if fears persist about a fall and winter “second wave” of infections.

In the latest Tri State Quinnipiac University poll, roughly 7 out of 10 people said they’ll be uncomfortable going to restaurants or bars, and more than 8 out of 10 uncomfortable going to a large sports or entertainment event.

CBS2’s Dave Carlin asked Gov. Andrew Cuomo about some people who say they are already contemplating greener, or at least different pastures and moving to New York City’s suburban areas.

“Emotions are high,” said Cuomo. “Unfortunately, often when emotion is high, logic is low.”

The governor reminded New Yorkers fleeing a packed inner city doesn’t always mean fleeing coronavirus.

“I’m gonna leave New York, oh yeah and go where that didn’t have COVID cases?” he said. “Suburbs, Westchester had them, Long Island had them. That’s what happened in Westchester, here at the New Rochelle the first hotspot in the United States.”

It’s not the first time a fear-driven reaction has affected where people live.

“Also post 9/11, you went through this situation in New York where people asked that question, well maybe New York as a target,” said Cuomo. “But that lasted for a very short period of time, and New York then came back, downtown better than ever before. And we’re going to do the same thing here.”

Thinking about making a drastic sudden change? Mental health expert Dr. Harris Stratyner urges to wait and take a deep breath.

“Fight or flight behavior, that’s something people do when they are faced with fears,” said Stratyner. “Staying in the moment, one day at a time.”