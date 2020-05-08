CLINTON PARK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – State police in upstate New York issued an Amber Alert early Friday morning to find a boy taken under circumstances that lead authorities to believe that the child is “in imminent danger of serious bodily harm and/or death.”
The boy, Gustavo Oliveira, is described as about 9-years-old, about 4-foot 8-inches tall and weighing about 100 lbs, with short, black hair and brown eyes.
The suspect, Nivaldo P. Oliveira, is is reportedly 41-years-old with short, black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 6-feet tall and weighs about 190 pounds.
The boy was last seen at Tallow Wood Dr. in Clifton Park around 1:00 a.m. Friday.
Anyone with any information on this abduction is asked to call the New York State Police Clifton Park at (866) N-Y-S-AMBER or dial 911 to provide information on a report or sighting.