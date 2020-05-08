BREAKINGWestchester County Boy Dies Of Kawasaki-Like Syndrome Affecting Dozens Of Children Statewide
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has unveiled details for the first phase of the state’s reopening plan.

It includes guidelines for small businesses planning to reopen on May 20.

Those businesses would be limited to a maximum of 50% capacity, and employees and customers would be required to wear face coverings.

Restaurants would be limited to outside dining only.

Businesses that have the option of opening also include offices, retail stores and hair salons.

