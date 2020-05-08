Comments
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has unveiled details for the first phase of the state’s reopening plan.
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has unveiled details for the first phase of the state’s reopening plan.
It includes guidelines for small businesses planning to reopen on May 20.
Our administration has been working closely with medical experts and businesses on a reopen strategy for Connecticut that focuses on the protocols necessary to keep us safe.
Here's some details about what we're looking at for the first phase of reopening on May 20. (1/5) pic.twitter.com/vhpfQmMriB
— Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) May 8, 2020
Those businesses would be limited to a maximum of 50% capacity, and employees and customers would be required to wear face coverings.
Restaurants would be limited to outside dining only.
Businesses that have the option of opening also include offices, retail stores and hair salons.