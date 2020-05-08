



Mother’s Day will be difficult on Sunday for all the moms who cannot be with loved ones because they are staying safe in isolation.

It’s tough on their families too, but one nursing home on Long Island has an answer for that, reports CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff.

After two months of life-saving social distance for the family of 89-year-old Eva Santos, the wait is now over.

“It was basically before the pandemic started, like the end of February I can say I hugged her. She used to see me every single day,” said daughter Estelle Serna.

A touching “no-touch” reunion was on display at Nassau Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

For Mother’s Day week, they began giving families a gift greater than any bouquet: The ability to visit – sort of – with loved ones safely behind a wall of glass.

With no-visitor policies at nursing homes in effect since March 13, technology arranged by staff helps with the loneliness, but nothing replaces human interaction, says Jackie Kreisman with the Excelsior Care Group.

“We thought, why can’t we bring our families to us, create this tent, make a comfortable area, set it up so that the families, they could see each other and really bring that emotional piece back to them,” said Kreisman.

The family of 92-year-old Jocelyn have been counting the days until the next hug. Her daughter says she used to visit her mom every single day.

“Seeing her in this setting is just, it’s wonderful beyond words because I can do it any time,” she said.

Sometimes the emotional toll of the distance is just too much.

“I can’t wait to give her a hug, to give her a kiss, and I can’t do that,” Serna said. “It’s overwhelming to me.”

It’s not the Mother’s Day of anyone’s dreams, but possibly the most special of them all.