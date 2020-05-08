Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two men in Queens are under arrest, accused of price gouging.
Police say undercover agents caught the men selling masks for $5 a piece at their grocery store on 14th Avenue in Whitestone.
The masks generally cost about $1 each.
Officers confiscated nearly 2,000 masks and say the men admitted to increasing the prices of all their items in the store by 50%.