LIVINGSTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police say three burglars used the coronavirus pandemic to their advantage, stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from a shut-down Macy’s store in New Jersey.

Police say the suspects entered the store at the Livingston Mall on Eisenhower Parkway through a loading dock door and made off with suitcases full of clothing and shoes.

The stolen items are worth about $3,000.

The mall has been closed for weeks due to the coronavirus.

