



The bulk of this morning stays dry, but showers will start to work their way into the area around midday. Showers will then transition to a steadier light to moderate rain through this afternoon and into the evening with things wrapping up by the early overnight hours. As for snow, the focus will be well N&W (Sullivan, Ulster, Dutchess… perhaps a little snow activity across the higher elevations of Sussex, Orange, Putnum, Passaic, Rockland & Westchester) and during the evening and early overnight hours. Up to and around 1″ of snowfall is expected across the SUDS (possibly more across the higher elevations) with little or no accumulation expected elsewhere.

For the remainder of the night, we’re expecting cold, blustery conditions with wind chills dipping into the 20s by daybreak. And while we may not exactly smash any records tonight, there are a handful of record lows that will likely be approached, if not tied or broken. In Central Park, for example, we’re forecasting a low of 37 degrees and the record low is 35 degrees.

It will be unseasonably cold (20 degrees below normal) on Saturday with perhaps a stray shower (snow shower N&W) and winds gusting to 40+ mph. High temps will be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees, but because of the wind, it will feel even colder.

As for Sunday/Mother’s Day, it will still be breezy out there, but temperatures will recover a bit (low 60s) under mostly to partly sunny skies.