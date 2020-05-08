



– While the usual public celebrations may be a bit restrained this year, Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month’s annual celebration of culture and history are still happening online this May.

Here’s a list of places and events to find virtual happenings throughout the month:

National Park Service: The Department of the Interior has posted a variety of online resources about the event in May at AsianPacificHeritage.gov, including a history of New York City’s Chinatown in Manhattan.

The Asia Society: The educational organization’s New York location at 725 Park Ave. may be closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, but it is offering a series of online events in May.

Friday, May 8 2020: A conversation with Geeta Gandbhir and Grace Lee, two of the directors/producers behind the PBS and WETA’s upcoming 5-hour groundbreaking documentary Asian Americans. The documentary launches May 11. Click for more information »

Thursday, May 14, 2020: Virtual book reading by Asian author Raakhee Mirchandani featuring Super Satya Saves the Day. Click for more information »

Monday, May 18, 2020: A conversation with “Tigertail” filmmaker Alan Yang on immigration and sacrifice.”Tigertail” filmmaker Alan Yang talks about immigration, identity, and the American dream. Click for more information »

Wednesday, May 27, 2020: Virtual Book Club with author Cathy Park on “Minor Feelings: An Asian American Reckoning” focused on an exploration of Asian American consciousness and the struggle to be human. Click for more information »