



A Westchester County boy has died after coming down with a mysterious illness affecting dozens of children in New York State.

The 7-year-old boy died late last week at Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital in Valhalla. Dr Michael Gewitz said he suffered neurological complications from what is now called pediatric multi-symptom inflammatory syndrome.

BREAKING: Westchester County confirms young boy has died at Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital with “multi-system inflammatory syndrome.” Warning issued by New York State Health Department earlier this week. https://t.co/Fmy8MTnnTU — Tony Aiello (@AielloTV) May 8, 2020

Earlier this week, state health officials said there were 64 suspected cases of the illness statewide, including 15 in New York City.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo shared an update Friday, announcing the death of a 5-year-old boy.

“Right now we have a new issue that we’re looking at, which is something we’re just investigating now, but, while rare, we’re seeing some cases where children affected with the COVID virus can become ill with symptoms similar to the Kawasaki disease or Toxic Shock-like syndrome that literally causes inflammation in their blood vessels,” he said. “This past Thursday, a 5-year-old boy passed away from COVID-related complications, and the State Department of Health is investigating several other cases that presents similar circumstances.”

WATCH: Gov. Cuomo Warns About New Disease Affecting Children Amid Pandemic

It’s still unclear exactly how the syndrome relates to coronavirus.

The Westchester boy tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies, meaning he was previously infected and had recovered, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported.

“So caution to all people who, again, may believe that their child couldn’t be affected by COVID. This information suggests we may want to revisit that ‘fact’ that ‘assumption,'” said the governor. “If you see any of the symptoms that are on the chart that your child is evidencing, caution should be taken… This is every parent’s nightmare, right, that your child may actually be affected by this virus. But it’s something we have to consider seriously now.”

Web Extra: Health Advisory On Pediatric Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome

Seek care immediately if a child has:

Prolonged fever (more than 5 days)

Difficulty feeding (infants) or is too sick to drink fluids

Severe abdominal pain, diarrhea, or vomiting

Change in skin color – becoming pale, patchy, and/or blue Trouble breathing or is breathing very quickly

Racing heart or chest pain

Decreased amount or frequency of urine Lethargy, irritability, or confusion

New Jersey also said it is investigating possible cases, and others have been identified in the U.K., Philadelphia and Boston.