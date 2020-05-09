Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Staff members at Elmhurst Hospital in Queens haven given so much during the coronavirus pandemic, and now they’re getting a little something back.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Staff members at Elmhurst Hospital in Queens haven given so much during the coronavirus pandemic, and now they’re getting a little something back.
American Airlines and Hyatt Hotels announced more than 4,000 employees will receive free vacations.
Whenever they are ready and able to take some time away from work, the employees will enjoy three-night stays to help them re-charge.
Elmhurst Hospital had to increase intensive care units by 500% during the peak of the COVID-19 crisis.