NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is limiting capacity at some city parks this weekend to enforce social distancing and help curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Starting Saturday morning, uniformed NYPD officers were stationed at the entrances to Manhattan’s Hudson River Park and Williamsburg‘s Domino Park.
In addition to enforcing social distancing, officers were also handing out face coverings.
They’ll be at the parks until 9 o’clock every night.
The mayor says the decision to limit the number of people that can be inside these two parks at one time came after an influx of people seemed to overwhelm parks around the city last weekend.
New Yorkers seem split on the decision.
Some say it is going too far, but others are welcoming the enforcement, especially given how crowded public spaces seemed to get during warmer weather.
CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ Health Dept. | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211
“It was much warmer than today and so there was really a lot, a lot of people. All the piers were crowded, a little bit too much I think … Today’s completely different. I think that the temperature is helping to keep people at home and more socially distancing,” Manhattan resident Rudy Morandin told CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon.
The mayor says if this enforcement works, it may be implemented in other parts of the city.